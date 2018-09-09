MIKE SONKO tells POLICE to arrest GOVERNOR OBADO over SHARON OTIENO’s MURDER- He is the KILLER!

Sunday September 9, 2018-Nairobi County  governor , Mike Sonko has urged police to arrest Migori County governor , Okoth Obado over the murder of  University of Rongo student , Sharon Otieno.

Sharon was seven month pregnant with Obado ‘schild before she was killed . She was gang raped and stabbed seven times by her killers.

Speaking on Saturday at his Mua Hills home during the 3 anniversary of his father’s death, Sonko said the police should not  play with the mind of Kenyans and they should instead  arrest Okoth Obado since he was involved in Sharon’s murder.

They should not even dream of playing with the minds of Kenyans. Let him be arrested and prosecuted. Let us not lie to each other. Obado should carry his own cross. And I am telling Governor Josphat Nanok (COG chair) not to dare issue a defense on our behalf,”Sonko said.

