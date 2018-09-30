MIKE SONKO shakes up City Hall as he makes fresh appointments as he struggles with the notorious NAIROBI CARTELS

Sunday September 30, 2018 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has appointed Simon Leboo Moritant as the Deputy County Secretary.





In a statement by the director of Sonko’s press service, Elkana Jacob , the appointment takes effect immediately.





Before his appointment as Deputy County Secretary, Leboo was the Chief Officer of the Public Service Management and he has previously served as the acting County Secretary from 2017 until mid 2018.





He has also served as the Town Clerk for more than 20 years.





Leboo will now deputise Pauline Kahiga, who was appointed as County secretary in September following the Pumwani Maternity saga in which Sonko exposed the rot in the facility, including deaths of infants, prompting him to sack several senior county officers responsible.





Speaking on the issue, Sonko affirmed that the appointment was in line with his fight against corruption adding that he would not entertain any county staff involved in the vice.



