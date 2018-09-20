MIKE SONKO says there is a big child trafficking scam at PUMWANI MATERNITY and doctors and management are aware

Thursday September 20, 2018

-Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said the 12 bodies he found at Pumwani Maternity Hospital on Sunday, were part of a child-trafficking racket and claimed the management was aware of the scam.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, Sonko said the 12 bodies were hidden as an excuse to sell babies.





“The only reason why the bodies were stored was because they are used as an excuse to sale babies,” Sonko said.





“The bodies have not been stored for nothing. They are stored because it is an excuse they need in order to sale babies,” he went on, vowing not to forgive the individuals involved should the ongoing investigations reveal them.





He said many women give birth to a healthy baby but end up being told that the child died during the delivery.





“Women routinely give birth but they are misled into believing that their children died at birth. They are then shown the dead bodies while their children are sold to child traffickers,” said Sonko.



