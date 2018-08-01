MIKE SONKO is such a useless guy! UHURU now contemplating dissolving Nairobi County Government as petition lands on his desk

06:24


Tuesday September 11, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been petitioned to suspend Nairobi County Government under the leadership of Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Patrick Kamotho Githinji, the chairman of Muthurwa Residents Association Welfare, has appealed to Uhuru to dissolve Sonko’s Government for non-performance.

In a petition addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Clerk of the Senate, and which is dated September 10, 2018, the petitioner argues that Sonko's administration ought to be dissolved on grounds that it has failed to deliver services.

He blames internal conflicts between the Governor and the assembly for the slow down on the city’s development.

He noted that the suspension of the City Government would protect residents from losing millions of monies thorough double funding and ghost projects.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, the President may suspend a County Government on two grounds - first, in an emergency arising out of internal conflict or war, second, in any other exceptional circumstances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out how you could easily make Sh8,000 with just Sh200 from this 8 football matches played today.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 -  Several football matches are lined up today world over - from international friendlies to the UEFA Nations ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno