MIKE SONKO goes to JKL Live on Citizen TV rocking a Ksh 780,000 wrist watch(PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 20,2018

-Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, left tongues wagging after he attended JKL Live show hosted by Jeff Koinange on Citizen TV rocking an expensive watch whose price can buy a piece of land in the outskirts of Nairobi.





The flashy Governor was rocking a Hublot Swiss watch whose price is around $7800( about Ksh 780,000).





Jeff Koinange and his colleague Mike Okinyi couldn’t help but admire the expensive watch.





They were mesmerized as if they had seen precious gold.





Kenyans on social media also reacted to Sonko’s expensive watch that is associated with the high and mighty.





Here are photos of the Hublot watch that Sonko rocked and comments from Netizens.



































