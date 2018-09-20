MIKE SONKO feels the warmth of JACQUE MARIBE inside Citizen TV’s studios, they were too close (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 20, 2018-Citizen TV’s anchor, Jacque Maribe, was keeping Mike Sonko busy before he appeared on JKL Live hosted by Jeff Koinange.

Sonko shared photos enjoying the warmth and company of the TV beauty at the waiting room before Jeff interviewed him.

As usual, Kenyans reacted to the photos and mocked Jacque Maribe, saying that she was forcing herself to the Governor and grabbing the opportunity like Betty Kyallo did with Joho.

Here are photos of Sonko getting mushy with the TV beauty.






The Kenyan DAILY POST
