MIKE SONKO dissolves Pumwani Maternity’s board! Senior doctors & nurses to be charged with murder of 12 infants – Here are the names

Monday September 17, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has dissolved the board of Pumwami Maternity Hospital after the discovery of 12 corpses of infants hidden in boxes.





Making the announcement on Monday, Sonko, who personally discovered the bodies, said senior doctors and nurses will also be charged with murder.





The Governor also suspended Superintendent Dr Catherine Mutinda, Dr James Kamau - the obstetrician gynecologist who was supposed to be on duty - and the administrator Zadock Angahy a.





The bodies were wrapped together in polythene bags and stuffed in three boxes inside a store as opposed to a mortuary.





The Governor also called on the DCI boss, George Kinoti, to investigate the matter and bring culprits into book.





“I want to categorically state that human life must be respected no matter the case.”





“Stern action will be taken against anyone found to be sabotaging the good services offered to our mothers and sisters who come to deliver in this facility," Sonko said.





Sources said the 12 infants died after some rogue nurses and doctors switched off the machines over the weekend.



