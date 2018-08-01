MIKE SONKO again! I might just fall and die if I return to that office in Nairobi - SONKO now claims some people want to poison him

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has raised serious concerns regarding his life after Nairobi MCAs gave him a 2-week ultimatum to return to Nairobi and not run the affairs of the County from his Machakos home.





Speaking yesterday, Sonko said his life is in great danger and that he may be poisoned in his designated office in Nairobi once he returns.





As a result, Sonko maintained that he will not be moving his office to City Hall soon until certain elements that could endanger his life are neutralized.





"I want to dust my office.”





“I know the dirtiness [sic] in my office, I have to clean the office, the sofas, replace the water in the fridge, and remove all the cups, nimalizekila kitu nirudi hapo (I can only return after a clean sweep has been done)" said Sonko.





" Naweza ingia haponishike meza, niume kucha nianguke nikufe (I can get into the office, I touch the table, bite my nail and within minutes, I fall and die),” he added.





The Governor pleaded with the MCAs to understand his predicament adding that his current situation did not affect the operations of his Government.





“That one, they will have to understand me.”





“I have reasons for not operating from that office.”





“If there are bills to be signed into law I will do so either from the Office of the Speaker, Leader of Majority or Minority Leader,” he explained.



