MIGUNA supports racist Chinese businessman who called UHURU a monkey - Will he ever be allowed into Kenya?

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - Vocal lawyer and self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that the Chinese businessman facing deportation from Kenya for calling Uhuru a monkey is generous.





Miguna, who was forcibly deported and exiled in Canada early this year, is a fierce critic of President Uhuru and never misses an opportunity to castigate him.





Taking to twitter, Miguna asserted that Uhuru should not take offense for being likened to Monkey.





He wrote:





“The Chinese man who called president Uhuru a monkey was generous.





“Mr. Kenyatta is far worse than a monkey.





“Monkeys are very civilized.





“They show genuine love, affection and care for their children when UKenyatta murders babies like baby Pendo and children like Moraa Nyarangi.