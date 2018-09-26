MIGUNA MIGUNA sets tough conditions for UHURU and RUTO for him to support them – This man is going nuts!!

Wednesday September 26, 2018

-Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has set up 3 conditions that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto must meet in order for him to support them.





Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Miguna who is in exile in Canada stated that Uhuru and Ruto must first come out and take responsibility of their 'sins' during the highly charged 2017 elections.





The Osgoode trained lawyer said they {Uhuru and Ruto} must apologise for rigging the elections, open the controversial servers of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and be taken to court for allegedly killing Kenyans who opposed their re-election bid.





“ The day @UKenyatta and @WilliamsRuto PUBLICLY apologies for stealing elections; agrees to the INDEPENDENT AUDIT of the @IEBCKenya server; and are CHARGED and PROSECUTED for torturing and killing hundreds of civilians, is the day I'll support their "reconciliation" PR exercise," Miguna wrote on Twitter.



