Migori women call SHARON OTINEO a PROSTITUTE and demand the immediate release of OKOTH OBADO (PHOTOs).

- A group of women flooded the streets in Uriri town in Migori County while others converged outside Milimani Law Courts with placards demanding for the release of Governor Okoth Obado, who is behind bars after he was linked to the death of his ex-lover, Sharon Otieno, a 26 year old lady who was brutally murdered and her body dumped in Kodera Forest.

Women held placards calling the late Sharon a prostitute who doesn’t deserve mercy despite her brutal death.





Sharon died about two weeks ago after she was kidnapped and taken to Kodera Forest where she was tortured and killed.





Obado is one of the main suspects in the gruesome murder that shocked the Country.





Despite Sharon’s brutal murder, these women are calling her a prostitute.





Check out these placards that they were waving in the streets demanding for Obado’s release.





Tell a Luo to translate for you what is written on the placards and you will be...



