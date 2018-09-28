Migori County is definitely cursed! After the murder of SHARON by Governor OBADO and his men, now this

Friday September 28, 2018 -Four officers of the Migori County Government were arrested by detectives for stealing at the County’s Youth Enterprise Fund department.





The four; Dominic Odhiambo, Geoffrey Akoko, Fredrick Omange and Joseph Nyamari, who were arrested on Wednesday, were grilled for hours yesterday but were later released on free bond pending police investigations.





County Police Commander, Joseph Nthenge, confirmed the arrest, saying the four officers working at the county’s youth department were quizzed by investigative officers before recording further statements with the police.





Nthenge noted that the two computers disappeared mysteriously on the night of Tuesday, September 25, adding that there was no break in.





He said they suspect that the theft of the two computers was an inside job by the officers working at the department and they must be held liable.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



