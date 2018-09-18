Men are so funny! This is what ASBEL KIPROP wants his wife to do after a SEX video with MPANGO WA KANDO leaked.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018-

Disgraced Olympic Champion, Asbel Kiprop, has pleaded for forgiveness from his estranged wife after a raunchy video of the lanky athlete with a married woman leaked last month.









Speaking to Switch TV, the 29-year old who is also a three-time World 1500 meters champion, admitted to cheating on his wife for two years before the video leaked.





He narrated how his two year affair with the married lady contributed to his dip in form on the track.





Shockingly, Kiprop, who is fighting a doping ban from the IAAF, revealed that he was aware that the lady he was romping with was also having sex with another man.





“She was also cheating on me I am sorry to say,” Kiprop said during the interview.





“At the moment the woman was in good terms with the husband but I have a problem because my wife is running away but I want to bring her back.





“I told her that I was confessing to something that she didn’t know for two years. You didn’t catch me." he added.





Watch the video below.



