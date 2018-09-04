Men are going nuts over this curvy Ugandan LADY’s naturally beauty - This is what we call ‘figure ya chupa’ (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - Uganda may be making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently but that country is blessed with beautiful ladies.

No wonder most Kenyan men are crossing the border to look for wives in Uganda.





This is a popular Ugandan socialite putting her glorious curves on display and men are going crazy.





If you thought our very own Grace Msalame is the queen of curves, this lass will prove you wrong.





This is exotic beauty at its best.





See her photos in the next page



