Meet a WOMAN from Ukambani who is married to 2 husbands and she has 11 children (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:02

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - A Kenyan woman has been married to two men for the last 8 years.

According to the Kamba woman who has 11 children, her marriage is okay and there’s no fight between her 2 husbands.

She lives with her two husbands in a small mud house which they share with their 11 children.

Watch this interesting story aired on NTV.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out how you could easily make Sh8,000 with just Sh200 from this 8 football matches played today.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 -  Several football matches are lined up today world over - from international friendlies to the UEFA Nations ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno