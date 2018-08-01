Meet a WOMAN from Ukambani who is married to 2 husbands and she has 11 children (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 07:02
- A Kenyan woman has been married to two men for the last 8 years.
According to the Kamba woman who has 11 children, her marriage is okay and there’s no fight between her 2 husbands.
She lives with her two husbands in a small mud house which they share with their 11 children.
Watch this interesting story aired on NTV.
The Kenyan DAILY POST