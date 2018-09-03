Meet SHARON, a brick maker from Uganda - She doesn’t depend on sponsors like most Kenyan LADIES (PHOTOS)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 09:30
Monday, September 03, 2018 - This sexy lady called Sharon Mbabazi from Uganda has wowed many.
Despite her beauty, she makes bricks to earn a living instead of sleeping with old men (sponsors) for easy money.
She is a rare breed of young ladies willing to get dirty to make clean money.
Check out her photos below.
