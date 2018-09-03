Meet SHARON, a brick maker from Uganda - She doesn’t depend on sponsors like most Kenyan LADIES (PHOTOS)

, , , , 09:30


Monday, September 03, 2018 - This sexy lady called Sharon Mbabazi from Uganda has wowed many.

Despite her beauty, she makes bricks to earn a living instead of sleeping with old men (sponsors) for easy money.

She is a rare breed of young ladies willing to get dirty to make clean money.

Check out her photos below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on six football matches where you can make over sh 4,000 from just a sh200 stake.

Monday, August 06, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno