Meet Miss KIRUBI, a Nairobi Slay Queen who is causing commotion on Instagram by sh0wing men everything.

, , , , , , 04:51


Monday, August 3, 2018 - A little known Nairobi slay queen and wannabe socialite called Miss Kirubi is causing commotion on Instagram and men can’t stop discussing her delicious photos.

The curvy slay queen has been splashing photos of her yummy flesh while posing in seductive positions.

May be she wants to be the next Vera Sidika or Huddah Monroe.

Do you think she is worth writing home about?

Check out these pics in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on six football matches where you can make over sh 4,000 from just a sh200 stake.

Monday, August 06, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno