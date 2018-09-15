Meet a man who worships US President DONALD TRUMP as a God, Hii dunia ina maneno (VIDEO)

Friday, September 21, 2018 - For the past 3 years, this Indian man has been worshipping US President Donald Trump.

Apparently, he believes Trump is a God.

For the 3 years, he has been worshipping Trump daily at his small temple where he has put a portrait of the US President.

He carries a photo of his God “Donald Trump” everywhere he goes.

Hii dunia ina maneno kweli.

Watch this video.

