Meet Kenya’s most expensive GAY, ROBBETAH, who is paid Ksh 500,000 to service fellow MEN (PHOTOs).

, , , 13:39


Monday, September 24, 2018 - His name is Robert Wanyoike alias Robbetah, a self confessed gay and a student at a local University.

In a recent interview with the Nairobian, Robbetah bragged that he doesn’t date a man who has less than Ksh  600 million in his account.

The controversial gay man further bragged that there’s a time a gay partner paid him Ksh 500,000 for short time sex.

Money is key in a relationship.”

“As long as the man has money, it really turns me on.”

“Apart from money, I love a man with a good chest, melanin and is masculine.” Robettah said.

The young man who is 20 years old, makes a living servicing fellow men.

See his photos in the next page

