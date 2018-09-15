Meet Kenya’s best dressed makanga who dresses like a CEO (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Makangas are known to be dirty and arrogant but there’s a young man in the matatu industry who is changing the tainted image of bus conductors.

He has been crowned the best dressed makanga in the country.

The man, who operates a Limuru matatu, goes to work smartly dressed in sharp suits like a CEO.

Check out his photos.


