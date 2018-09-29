Meet the 25-year old lady who has already given birth to 9 adorable children (PHOTOs)

, , , , 10:01

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Saturday, September 29, 2018- While some ladies are not yet into any kind of serious relationship at the age of 25, this amazing lady has already given birth to 9 children at the tender age of 25 and she is not done yet.

She is blessed with not only a fertile womb but also her kids come in sets.

She has a set of triplets, a set of twins and single births.

Her eldest child is aged five years.

Check out the photos going viral below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno