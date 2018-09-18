Matiangi says he is ready to support Raila Odinga in 2022-William Ruto is going nowhere in 2022

Tuesday September 18, 2018-

A close aide of Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has revealed that his boss is warming to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga in readiness to 2022 polls.





Raila and Matiangi on Saturday met during the wedding of former Garissa Governor Nadhif Jama’s son and they were seen engaging in a talk.





The aide said Matiangi is ready to work with NASA leader in 2022 where he will vie for one of the elective positions in Nyamira County.





"The handshake restored their relationship and the two are working well. He is keen to work with Raila,” the aide said.





"Although he's yet to settle on which county to run for gubernatorial seat, the fact that Raila is popular in both Kisii and Nyamira makes him a good choice to partner with," the aide added.





In August, Matiang'i hosted Raila in Henry Obwocha's funeral and referred to him as 'statesman'.





While Matiang'i was born and bread in Nyamira, his parents however hail from Kisii County further complicating his situation.



