Massive Recruitment by TMEA, Kenya

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA)

Exciting Opportunity in Trade & Regional Development in East & Central Africa

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is an aid-for-trade organisation that was established with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through increased trade.

TMEA operates on a not-for-profit basis and is funded by the development agencies of the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America. TMEA works closely with East African Community (EAC) institutions, national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations.

TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the leading aid-for-trade facility in the world. TMEA has its headquarters in Nairobi with vibrant and successful operations in EAC – Arusha, Burundi, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda and Rwanda.

The first phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border efficiency and reduced barriers to trade.

We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefits of aid-for-trade interventions which lead to sustainable and inclusive prosperity through job creation, poverty reduction and enhanced economic welfare.

Chief Technical Officer

The Chief Technical Officer (CTO) will oversee the successful delivery of TMEA’s strategic objectives (and therefore results) through the Technical Services Teams and will lead programme delivery at regional and EAC levels.

S/he will be responsible for formulating the right technical solutions and projects for TMEA’s entire portfolio to achieve TMEA’s impact targets. This will include working in close collaboration with external partners and stakeholders, other major programmes of key development partners, EAC Partner States and key development partners, particularly DfID, USAID, World Bank, African Development Bank, European Union etc.

Chief Operating Officer

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) will oversee TMEA’s programme delivery at country level through working with a team of experienced Country Directors to develop and implement TMEA’s in-country strategies and programmes to generate the required results.

S/he will be responsible for liaising with external partners and stakeholders and other major programmes of key development partners to solidify TMEA’s reputation as a significant and respected organisation and programme, in response to the challenges of regional trade and integration in East Africa.

The role involves strategic quality assurance, management and oversight of TMEA’s matrix management delivery system to deliver agreed organisational impact objectives and related Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree with at least 15 years relevant work experience OR a Master’s degree with at least 13 years relevant work experience. A minimum of seven years of leadership and management experience is essential.

ICT Systems Manager

The ICT Systems Manager will be responsible for overseeing the design and implementation of the new TMEA Resources Information Management System (TRIMS) as well as the consolidation of various existing systems into TRIMS.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or any other relevant field, with at least seven years relevant work experience OR a relevant postgraduate degree with at least five years relevant work experience.

Experience of implementing new Information Systems in a dynamic and complex operating environment is essential.

Finance Officer

The Finance Officer will be responsible for processing financial transactions, preparation of financial reports and preparation and monitoring of budget in accordance with TMEA guidelines.

S/he will support finance operations, budgeting and financial reporting functions in line with requirements by both internal and external stakeholders, including the review and reconciliation of key accounts as assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree with at least five years relevant progressive work experience OR a postgraduate degree with at least three years relevant progressive work experience.

A Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) or equivalent professional accounting qualification is mandatory.

Results Officer

The Results Officer will play a central role in ensuring that TMEA reports accurate and timely data on its achievements to management, donors and partners.

S/he will support TMEA staff and partners to embed good practice in programme/project level monitoring and the reporting of results achieved. In addition, the Results Officer will build the capacity of project staff and partners in monitoring and evaluation (M&E). S/ he will support project implementation teams in preparing regular progress reports and quality-assure these outputs.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree with at least five years relevant progressive work experience OR a postgraduate degree and a minimum of three years relevant progressive work experience.

Programme Officer, Tanzania

The Programme Officer will support the country team in coordinating the Project Cycle Management functions, including project design and formulation, mobilisation, implementation and closure.

S/he will also develop, implement and maintain appropriate mechanisms for robust monitoring, evaluation, learning and knowledge management. In addition, s/he will manage communications requirements for the country programme, and support with management of project-related safeguard requirements.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree with at least five years of relevant progressive work experience OR a postgraduate degree with at least three years relevant progressive work experience.

Programme Officer, ICT for Trade and Transport Facilitation

The Programme Officer will provide expertise and innovative approaches in developing and implementing: Global Trade Networks and Systems; Integrated Trade Management Systems; and Customs Systems and Networks, across the region.

This will be achieved through taking up Technical and Project lead roles for various projects within the ICT for Trade and Transport Facilitation Programme.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate in Management of Information Systems, Computer Science, Informatics or related field, with at least five years relevant progressive work experience OR a relevant postgraduate degree with at least three years relevant progressive work experience.

A minimum of two years’ work experience in systems and applications development is required.

Application Details

The detailed job profiles for these posts can be accessed on our website www.trademarkea.com

These positions are available on contract to 30 June 2020 with the possibility of renewal.

Please apply online through www.trademarkea.com/work-with-us/ by Friday, 5 October, 5.00pm Kenyan time.

Attach your cover letter and detailed CV, including details of your qualifications, experience, and present position.

Your application should also include a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, and names and contact details of three referees.

Interviews will be conducted in November and December 2018.

Please note that we will only consider applications received on-line through the link provided above.

Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.

We reserve the right to accept or reject any application.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

TMEA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to open and transparent recruitment processes.