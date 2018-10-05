Massive Recruitment by a Microfinance in Kenya (Many Vacancies)

Head of Marketing

Job Reference H.O.M./2018

Job Description

The Head of Marketingis responsible for Planning, organizing, directing and managing the daily operations of the Marketing Department. He/she is in charge of developing and recommending strategies for marketing.

Duties

· Managing all marketing for the SACCO and activities within the marketing department

· Developing the marketing strategy for the SACCO in line with its objectives.

· Overseeing implementation of the Marketing strategy – including campaigns, events, digital marketing, and PR

· Overseeing the SACCO’s marketing budget.

· Development and implementation of the Brand Strategy

· Working closely with the SACCO’s Sales team; enabling them to meet their commercial objectives by providing them with appropriate tools, materials and presentations

· Guiding (supervise and training) the day-to-day activities of the marketing team

· Ensuring that the marketing objectives are implemented by the marketing team

· Work closely with product management team to define marketing materials and programs

· Manage social media presence and direct programs to improve social media reputation and recognition.

· Developing and delivering marketing and communications strategies for the SACCO

· Undertake continuous analysis of competitive environment and consumer trends

· Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the C.E.O.

Requirements

· Proven track record of success in senior marketing roles in financial services

· Confident, driven and dynamic leader

· Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to spot original branding opportunities

· Exceptional oral and written communication skills

· Results driven and customer focused

· Be of exemplary integrity and honesty

· Must be empathic to Customer needs

· Be decisive and possess quick judgment skills

· Possess excellent business writing skills

· Be proactive and initiative

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Must be self- motivated and be ready to work with minimum supervision

· Be a team player

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS;

· Formal Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

· Certifications in either Marketing/CPA/CPS

· A relevant Professional qualification will be an added advantage

· 10 years or more experience in marketing role in financial sector with 3 years of which should be in strategic marketing.

· Be between 35 – 40 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

Marketing Manager

Reporting to the Head of Marketing the incumbent is responsible for the marketing activities, increase market awareness and implement findings of customer research, market conditions information, and competitor data and implement the marketing plan with the overall aim of increasing profitability. Further responsible for implementing business strategies for Agency Banking, Money Transfer Services (MTS), Mobile Banking and ATM Cards Businesses through rollout to market and business growth as well as corporate branding.

Duties

· Handle all day-to-day all marketing communications activities for the SACCO.

· Participate in Brand Management through development & execution of initiatives that will improve brand visibility and brand equity for the SACCO

· Execute the annual marketing plan and ensure that it is delivered within the budget.

· Assist the Head of Marketing in preparing the annual Marketing Plan, and ensuring that the SACCO’S marketing objectives are achieved measured and results reported to all relevant stakeholders.

· Implement Online Marketing and Social Media Management initiatives.

· Develop and manage the e-newsletters from the website on a regular basis Incorporate online activities with offline marketing promotions which includes social media management across multiple social media platforms.

· Marketing Campaigns: Implement all approved marketing campaigns and brand strategies to achieve agreed KPI’s, from developing the creative brief through to analysis and recommendations. Ensure marketing campaigns are delivered in line with overall marketing budget.

· Implement Agency Banking, Money Transfer Systems, Mobile Banking and Cards Business strategies in line with the SACCO Business Strategic Plan.

· Take lead in co-ordination of regular business improvement plans and projects for initiatives under department.

· Recruitment and management of Agents in compliance with the set Agent selection criteria and ensuring customer usage of Tower SACCO Agents outlets and sub-agents for Money Transfer Services.

· Monitoring of alternate channels availability and performance to ensure high levels of customers’ satisfaction.

· Increase utilization of products and services at alternative channels network.

· Drive new innovations to support non-traditional services to support credit application and loan repayments.

· Execute operational excellence, cost management and compliance to internal policies and SASRA guidelines.

· Champion customer service and implementation of quality service delivery standards.

· Own and take accountability for profitability of Alternative Channels business.

· Provide marketing technical support for existing mobile and implementation of related projects.

· Offer guidance to business development officers in executing the SACCCO’s growth strategy.

· Develop the capacity of the business development team.

· Develop subject matter expert knowledge of Mobile, eCommerce and other payment banking technologies.

Desired Qualities

· Must possess strong interpersonal skills

· Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and orally.

· Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information

· Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently

· Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality

· Must be dependable, able to follow instructions, respond to management direction, and must be able to improve performance through management feedback.

· Be of exemplary integrity and honesty

· Must be empathic to Customer needs

· Be decisive and possess quick judgment skills

· Possess excellent business writing skills

· Be proactive and initiative

· Possess analytical and critical thinking skills.

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Must be self- motivated

· Be a team player

Qualifications

Education: Formal Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

· Certifications in either Marketing/CPA/CPS

· A relevant Professional qualification will be an added advantage

· 5 years of experience working for a financial institution on the same capacity.

· Be between 30 – 40 years of age.

· Knowledge of banking trends, administrative skills, project management and business strategy will be an added advantage

DISCLAIMER

Business Development Officer

Job Reference B.D.O./2018

The incumbent is expected to work to improve on the SACCO’s market position and achieve financial growth. This person implements long-term organizational strategic goals, builds key customer relatipnships, identifies business opportunities, negotiates and closes business deals and maintains extensive knowledge of current market conditions.

Job Objectives

To work with the internal team, marketing staff, and other managers to increase sales opportunities and thereby maximize revenue for the SACCO. To identify potential new customers, make presentations to them, convert business opportunities and continue to grow business in the future.

Manage existing members and ensure they stay satisfied and positive, identify clients future needs.

He/she may manage the activities of others responsible for developing business for the SACCO. Planning is part of this job description, since it is the Business Development Officer’s responsibility to develop the pipeline of new business coming into the SACCO. This requires a thorough knowledge of the market, the products/services the SACCO can provide, and of the competitors.

Roles

· New Business Development

· Prospect for potential new members and turn this into increased business.

· Cold call as appropriate within your market or geographic area to ensure a robust pipeline of opportunities.

· Meet potential members by growing, maintaining, and leveraging your network.

· Identify potential members, and the decision makers within the client organization.

· Research and build relationships with new clients.

· Set up meetings between members decision makers and SACCO’s management team.

· Work with team to develop proposals that speaks to the member’s needs, concerns, and objectives.

· Participate in pricing the products and services.

· Handle objections by clarifying, emphasizing agreements and working through differences to a positive conclusion.

· Use a variety of styles to persuade or negotiate appropriately.

· Present an image that mirrors that of the member.

· Present new products and services and enhance existing relationships.

· Work with technical staff and other internal colleagues to meet customer needs.

Requirements

· Be of exemplary integrity and honest

· Have excellent persuasion, and networking skills

· Be decisive and possess quick judgment skills

· Possess excellent business writing skills

· Possess market knowledge and meeting sales goals,

· Possess analytical and critical thinking skills

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Be able to motivate and mentor a team

· Be a team player

· Be proactive and possess initiative

Qualifications

Education: Formal Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

· Certifications in either Marketing/CPA/CPS

· A relevant Professional qualification will be an added advantage

· At least five (5) years previous experience in the fields of sales/sales management/sales support/Marketing

· Be 35-40 years of age

DISCLAIMER

Head of Credit

Job Reference H.O.C./2018

The Head of Credit is responsible for planning and coordinating the SACCO’s Credit function. Specifically, the management of credit risk and maintenance of risk appetite levels defined by the Board of directors.

The Head of credit owns and is accountable for all SACCO’s credit risks arising from commercial credit activities and for maintaining risk tolerance levels for each credit portfolio.

Duties

· Lead in the development and implementation of Credit Strategy for the SACCO.

· Provide oversight in credit risk management of the SACCO’S personal loans, agribusiness loans, asset-finance loans etc.

· Provide guidance on credit portfolio rebalancing in line with Board approved risk appetite

· Cascade the organizations corporate strategy into a departmental strategy and develop appropriate performance metrics applicable to the credit team

· Provide leadership and management of the credit team supported by a team of portfolio managers

· Review performance of the credit management department

· Monitor and ensure credit quality and help formulate credit policy and procedures

· Develop and maintain controls for underwriting and loan administration

· Any Other Lawful Duties As May Be Assigned From Time To Time By The C.E.O.

Requirements

· Proven experience, as a credit manager or similar role.

· Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices in credit management

· Ability to meet business targets and goals

· Excellent organizational skills

· Results driven and customer focused

· Be of exemplary integrity and honesty.

· Must be empathic to customer needs.

· Be decisive and possess quick judgement skills

· Be proactive and initiative.

· Possess analytical and critical thinking skills.

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Be a team player

· Must be self-motivated.

· Leadership and human resources management skills

Preferred Qualifications

· Education: Formal Qualifications

· Have a relevant degree

· Certifications in credit, accountancy et cetera will be added advantage

· Be between 35-40 years of age.

· At least six (6) years relevant experience in the same or related position ina licensed deposit taking SACCO or preferably in a supervisory capacity from a Commercial Bank.

Possession of a Certified Credit Professional Certificate will be an added advantage.

DISCLAIMER

Credit Portfolio Manager- Business& Asset Finance Loans

Job Reference C.P.M.B.A.L./2018

Location: HEAD OFFICE

Job Description

The portfolio manager is responsible for growth and management of the business loan portfolio through credit underwriting, managing the prescribed portfolio quality and profitability. The portfolio manager owns and is accountable for understanding credit risks associated with the business loans portfolio.

Duties

· Drive the credit strategy through business loans portfolio

· Enforces Credit Policy and risk management policy with regards to business loan portfolio

· Ensure accurate completion of internal loan reviews and determination of appropriate risk ratings. Provide credit risk management of the business loan portfoliosFormalizes action plans for loans having upcoming maturity dates

· Review of loan applications and analysis of credit information to assess customer’s credit worthiness

· Conducts in-depth analysis of balance sheets and profit and loss statements of business loans applicants

· Provides advice and guidance to credit officers at the branch level regarding business loan policies and procedures, credit analysis, financial statement evaluation, and credit investigations.

· Administers loan portfolio to ensure proper mix of loan types, maximization of yields, maintenance of quality control, and minimization of losses

· Implement and maintains controls for underwriting, loan administration and collections of business loans.

· Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Head of Credit or the C.E.O.

Requirements

· Proven experience, as a credit portfolio manager or similar role in credit department

· Strong business acumen

· Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices in credit management

· Ability to meet business targets and goals

· Excellent organizational skills

· Be of exemplary integrity and honesty

· Must be empathic to Customer needs

· Be decisive and possess quick judgment skills

· Possess excellent business writing skills

· Be proactive and initiative

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Must be self- motivated and be ready to work with minimum supervision

· Be a team player

Preferred Qualifications

· A relevant degree or Diploma.

· A professional qualification in credit is an added advantage.

· At least 5 years’ experience in a financial institution.

· Be between 30 – 45 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

Collections and Recovery Officer

Job Reference C.R.O./2018

Job Description

The collections& recovery officer collects on designated high risk delinquent accounts, maintains good customer relations with borrowers and effectively solves problems in an effort to resolve account delinquency and prevent losses.

Duties

· Formulation and implementation of sound policies, strategies and systems that will ensure effective and efficient execution of repayment, inspection & compliance and recovery functions in the Board;

· Continuous and timely updating of loan accounts with periodical repayments to reflect accurate customer balances;

· Efficient recovery of all matured loans; Carrying out field inspections to ensure compliance by various parties on recoveries.

· Continuous monitoring of loan repayment for timely detection of non-payment and or stoppage; Carry out investigation and auctioneering/prosecutions of non-compliant parties;

· Collaborate with relevant stakeholders in tracing defaulted loanees and initiating recovery measures; To manage debt collection agencies contracted to recover outsourced loan defaulters;

· To ensure the attainment of Loan repayment & recovery department targets and objectives;

· Advise the Head of Credit on all matters relating to debt management and loan recovery;

· To ensure the development & implementation of succession planning policies through the establishment of coaching & mentorship programs; and Preparation and submission of periodic repayment and recovery reports to the Head of Credit for onward discussion by the management and the Board.

· Ensure effective loan repayment & recovery controls to manage PAR

· Assist in developing and maintaining the SACCO’s operational risk management, framework, polices and guidelines

· Assist in Inculcating operational risk management culture by operational risk awareness programmes to the staff.

· Monitor the environment to identify regulatory/legal/business/industry changes that could impact the SACCO

· Develop, maintain and operational risk key indicators in the key business processes and report to management and risk committees

· Review of operating losses summary data to ensure that key control themes are identified and that risk mitigation actions are adequate;

· Consult with business units regarding resolution of operational risk issues including regulatory examination recommendations;

· Ensure that operational risk models to measure operational losses are developed and implemented;

· Review the capital charge for operational risk and ensure accuracy

· Ensure Bank-wide compliance with Bank act regulations on operational risk

· Review Risk Management Self-Assessment and plans and provides commentary on operational risk issues to the assigned Enterprise Risk Management Officer;

· Lead or participate in bank-wide and industry operational risk related committees as requested;

· Partner with colleagues in the Business Units and Corporate support departments to develop corporate standards and promote awareness of ERM’s role and objectives;

· Develop and maintain close ties with Business Units to ensure informal early warning communication channels in place to identify business developments that potentially impact the Bank’s operational risk profile;

· Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Head of Credit or the C.E.O.

Requirements

· Proven experience, as a collection and recovery manager or similar role in credit department

· Strong business acumen

· Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices in recovery.

· Ability to meet business targets and goals

· Excellent organizational skills

· Be of exemplary integrity and honesty

· Must be empathic to Customer needs

· Be decisive and possess quick judgment skills

· Possess excellent business writing skills

· Be proactive and initiative

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Must be self- motivated and be ready to work with minimum supervision

· Be a team player

Preferred Qualifications

· A relevant degree or Diploma.

· A professional qualification in credit is an added advantage.

· At least 5 years’ experience in a financial institution.

· Be between 30 – 45 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

Micro-Credit Assistant

Job Reference M.C.A./2018

Job Description

The Microcredit Assistant is to promote the creation of awareness as well as recruit and manage groups and individual business clients on savings mobilization, share collection, loan approval, disbursement and follow up for repayment.

Duties

· Consistently grow the SACCOs product portfolio by Marketing to individuals and groups.

· Conduct training and guide clients on application process and new products.

· Analyze and verify borrower, loan application to determine client’s credit worthiness (Loan appraisal).

· Play a key role in business development and direct customer relationship management.

· Collections and maintaining quality portfolio.

· Meet set monthly and annual targets in terms of loan portfolio disbursement.

· Responsible in planning, monitoring and evaluation of targets and achievements.

· Participate in the formulation and implementation of micro-credit policies and procedures.

· Develop new products intended for new markets.

· Offer financial advisory services to clients.

· Exercise due diligence in operations on Know your customer (KYC) to prevent and detect frauds and forgeries.

· Any other duty that may be assigned.

Desired Qualities

· Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve programs in a timely manner

· Must possess strong interpersonal skills

· Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and orally.

· Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information

· Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently

· Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality

· Must be dependable, able to follow instructions, respond to management direction, and must be able to improve performance through management feedback

· Be of exemplary integrity and honesty

· Must be empathic to Customer needs

· Be decisive and possess quick judgment skills

· Possess excellent business writing skills

· Be proactive and initiative

· Possess analytical and critical thinking skills .

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Must be self- motivated

· Be a team player

Qualifications

· Relevant degree/diploma and certifications.

· Three (3) years’ experience in credit management in a financial institution.

· Be between 25 –35 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

Chief Accountant

Job Reference C.A./2018

Job Description

Responsible for the Business Support and Finance Manager for the sound Financial Management of the SACCO including its financial strength, regulatory compliance, operating policies and procedures – budgets, incomes and expenses and personnel requirements, strategic and operational plans including products development and promotions.

Duties

· Ensure accurate and timely record keeping

· Prepare accurate statutory returns

· Assist in development and implementation of SACCOs policies, rules and procedures in liaison with the finance manager & the CEO.

· Prepares cash flow projections

· Ensures monthly reconciliation of all bank accounts

· Ensures maintenance of members’ personal accounts

· Identify potential problem areas and advice management for resolution

· Assist in design and formulation of products and services

· Provide advice and supervision to staff reporting to him/her

· Assist the finance manager to provide oversight of procurement of equipment and supplies in compliance with laid down policies

· Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports, and other reports as needed by the management

· Alternate strong room custodian

· Ensure financial prudence in payment of invoices

· Process payments to next of kin for deceased cases

· Facilitate loan disbursements

· Market and cross-sell the SACCO products and services.

· Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the C.E.O.

Qualifications

· Have a business-related degree in Accounting/Finance/Banking/Co-operative Business/Economics CPA(K)/CPS(K)/CCP(K)

· At least six (6) years relevant experience inthe same or related position in aFinancial Institution orin a supervisory capacity.

· CPA(K) mandatory

· Be between 35-40 years of age.

· Computer proficiency in computer application, especially in accounting packages and systems

· Must have been involved in audit service /analysis of financial statements with excellent financial reporting.

DISCLAIMER

Branch Manager

Job Reference B.M./2018

The Branch Manager is responsible for the Branch Business and efficient daily operation of a full-service branch office. These include sales and marketing of SACCO products and services, branch operations, lending, customer service, and security and safety in accordance with the SACCO’s objectives.

Duties

· Direct all operational aspects including service channel operations, customer service, human resources, administration, marketing and sales

· Assess local market conditions and identify current and prospective sales opportunities

· Develop forecasts, financial objectives and business plans

· Meet SACCO business and operations performance goals and metrics

· Manage budget and allocate funds appropriately

· Bring out the best of branch’s personnel by providing training, coaching, personal development and motivation

· Locate areas of improvement and propose corrective actions that meet challenges and leverage growth opportunities

· Share knowledge with other branches and headquarters on effective practices, competitive intelligence, business opportunities and needs

· Address customer and employee satisfaction issues promptly

· Adhere to high ethical standards, and comply with all regulations/applicable laws

· Network to improve the presence and reputation of the branch and company

· Stay abreast of competition and provide reports on market movement and penetration

· Addressing customer service issues as raised by members

· Work closely with sales teams at the branch to supervise train and advise

· Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Head of operations or the C.E.O.

Requirements

· Proven branch management experience, as a branch manager or similar role

· Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices in channel management

· Ability to meet business targets and goals

· Familiarity with SACCO rules and regulations

· Excellent organizational skills

· Results driven and customer focused

· Leadership and human resources management skills

· Exemplary integrity and honesty

· Empathic to customer’s needs

· Decisive and possess quick judgement skills

· Excellent business writing skills

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Be a team player

· Proactive and initiative.

· Must be self- motivated and be ready to work with minimum supervision

Preferred Qualifications;

· A relevant degree

· Certifications and qualifications in banking is an added advantage.

· At least 6 years’ experience in a financial institution.

· Be between 35 – 40 years of age.

· Computer proficiency in computer application

DISCLAIMER

Branch Officer In-Charge of Operations

(7 posts)

Job Reference B.O.I.O./2018

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the incumbent shallbe responsible for reviewing and analyzing expenditures of the branch to ensure they are in conformity with the budget and as well advise the Branch Manager on issues such as resource utilization and assumptions underlying budgets forecasts.

Duties

· Deputize the Branch manager in his/her absence.

· Prepare various monthly reports that compare budgeted costs to actual cost including treasurer’s report.

· Maintain the branch cash book and ensure its reconciliation with the bank and source documents.

· Computing and fixing of Fixed Deposits for the members and drawing of bankers

· Monitor the performance of branch loans portfolio

· Maintain branch accounting.

· Ensure banking premises are well maintained.

· Ensure that all customers are served in an orderly manner and without delay.

· Receive complaints from the customers and act on them on the spot and where not in a position, direct them to the superiors.

· Strive at all times to ensure the customer is comfortable and receiving the necessary attention.

· Encourage customers to give their service comments on the provided forms and have them inserted in the suggestion box.

· Ensure that all complaints/suggestions are presented to a staff meeting, discussed and prompt action taken to remedy the situation.

· To undertake management and development of Branch staff.

· Prepare reports on customer care to guide management in development of suitable products and delivery system.

· Implement Branch risk management policies.

· Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Branch Manager

Requirements

· Proven experience in a similar role

· Sufficient knowledge of modern accounting techniques and best practices.

· Ability to meet business targets and goals

· Excellent organizational skills

· Results driven and customer focused

· Be of exemplary integrity and honesty

· Must be empathic to Customer needs

· Be decisive and possess quick judgment skills

· Possess excellent business writing skills

· Be proactive and initiative

· Possess analytical and critical thinking skills.

· In-depth Knowledge of the asset management and market structure sectors preferred.

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Must be self- motivated

· Be a team player

Preferred Qualifications

· Have a business-related degree.

· At least five (5) years’ experience in a financial institution.

· Certification in banking will be an added advantage.

· Be between 30 – 35 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

Human Resource Assistant

Job Reference H.R.A./2018

Job Description

HRM Assistant is the behind-the-scenes collaborator and colleague whose main job responsibilities is focused on helping HRM Manager accomplish HRM related tasks.

As the H.R. Assistant you are involved with nearly all programs and services that relate to Tower SACCO’s human resources division. Beyond administrative tasks in HRM, your works involves and include supporting HR Manager in recruiting, hiring, training new employees, compiling performance reports, developing compensation and benefits information.

Duties

· Daily job duties and responsibilities include:

· Answering employee questions

· Processing incoming mail

· Creating and distributing documents

· Providing customer service to organization employees

· Serving as a point of contact with benefit vendors/administrators

· Maintaining HRMIS by updating and entering data

· Setting appointments and arranging meetings

· Maintaining calendars of HR management team

· Compiling reports and spreadsheets and preparing spreadsheets

· Recruitment/New Hire Process

· Participating in recruitment efforts

· Posting job ads and organizing resumes and job applications

· Scheduling job interviews and assisting in interview process

· Collecting employment and tax information

· Ensuring background and reference checks are completed

· Preparing new employee files

· Overseeing the completion of compensation and benefit documentation

· Orienting new employees to the organization (setting up a designated log-in, workstation, email address, etc.)

· Conducting benefit enrollment process

· Administering new employment assessments

· Serving as a point person for all new employee questions

· Payroll and Benefits Administration

· Processing payroll, which includes ensuring leave and sick time are tracked in the system

· Answering payroll questions

· Facilitating resolutions to any payroll errors

· Participating in benefits tasks, such as claim resolutions, reconciling benefits statements, and approving invoices for payment

· Record Maintenance

· Maintaining current HR files and databases

· Updating and maintaining employee benefits, employment status, and similar records

· Maintaining records related to grievances, performance reviews, and disciplinary actions

· Performing file audits to ensure that all required employee documentation is collected and maintained

· Performing payroll/benefit-related reconciliations

· Performing payroll and benefits audits and recommending any correction action

· Completing termination paperwork and assisting with exist interviews

· Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time by the C.E.O.

Requirements

· Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve programs in a timely manner

· Must possess strong interpersonal skills

· Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and orally, as to communicate with employees, members of the HR management team, and in group presentations and meetings

· Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information

· Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently

· Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality

· Must be dependable, able to follow instructions, respond to management direction, and must be able to improve performance through management feedback

· Be of exemplary integrity and honesty

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Must be self- motivated

· Be a team player

Preferred Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline. A diploma in HRM is a must.

· Five (5) years of Human Resources Management experience preferred.

· MBA (HRM Option) can be an added advantage

· Membership to HRM profession also an added advantage

· Be between 30 – 40 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

How to apply

Market yourself by sending a one-page cover letter about yourself and achievement to date together with your CV& I.D. Card (in PDF format as one document) clearly indicating the job title on the subject line to applications@dnajobs.co.ke on or before 5th October 2018 at 6.00 p.m.