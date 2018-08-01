Massive Recruitment by Aga Khan Hospital, Kenya

The Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa is an institution of Aga Khan Health Services, Kenya which is an Agency of Aga Khan Development Network.

The hospital is part of an integrated health system that includes Hospitals and outreach health centers across East Africa.

AKHS is one of the most comprehensive private not-for-profit health care systems in the developing world.

The Hospital wishes to recruit an ideal candidate for the following position:





Pharmacy Manager

Reporting to the Head of Professional Services, the successful candidate will be responsible for strategic and general operations of the Pharmacy Department including managing the human capital, inventory management and effective medication risk management.

Key Responsibilities

· Formulate departmental goals and objectives in collaboration with the HOD to direct departmental activities and meet hospital’s strategic plan

· Lead the team in quality improvement initiatives to ensure delivery of safe and quality patient care

· Safe medication management and use to ensure compliance with international quality standards

· Ensure revenue generation through provision of efficient pharmaceutical services and cost containment activities

· Proper inventory management to minimize expiries and variances

· Facilitate staff training and development programmes in relation to the department strategic needs, lead in performance management initiatives, staff recruitment and onboarding

· Prepare annual capital operational and staffing budgets in collaboration with HOD to meet departmental goals

· In liaison with MMD, ensure procurement of all pharmaceuticals are of right quality, are cost-effective and in conformance with the laws of the country

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Bachelors of Science Degree in Pharmacy

· Registered with Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya and be licensed by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of Kenya

· Six years of experience, three of which must have been in a supervisory capacity in a busy hospital pharmacy

· Strong interpersonal and strategic leadership skills

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and working knowledge of a Hospital Management Information System

· Good understanding of pharmacy and related healthcare industry, legislation, regulation and challenges





Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Manager – Re Advert

Job Summary

· The Nurse Manager, MCH will also participate in the strategic planning for Obstetrics/Gynecology department

· Develop, lead and coordinate a multidisciplinary team to deliver quality of care to all clients seeking services in MCH department and ensure effective utilization of resources in line with institutional goals and objectives.

· The Nurse Manager, MCH will be responsible for delivery of nursing/midwifery quality care in all aspects of inpatient and outpatient MCH care.

Capital & operational budgets and efficient utilization of available resources in MCH unit.

· S/he will need to promote and maintain high standards of professional Nursing/Midwifery Care to meet the needs of MCH Clinics clients and Obstetric Unit patients and their families.

· S/he will participate actively in decision making related to patient care and will ensure patients’ safety, dignity and respect are maintained at all times

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN)

· ALSO and EmONC certification

· At least five years of clinical working experience in midwifery

· Registration with the Nursing Council of Kenya and having a valid practicing license.

· High degree of administrative capability and good leadership skills

· Proficiency in MS office packages





Catheterization Laboratory Manager

Reporting to the Head of Professional Services, the successful candidate will be responsible for;

Job Summary

· Ensure and maintain quality and safe clinical nursing practices

· Participate in quality initiative activities within unit and hospital

· Manage operational issues and human resource of the unit

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN)

· Should be registered with the Nursing Council of Kenya and also in possession of valid practicing license

· At least four (4) years’ experience in critical care nursing

· High degree of administrative capability and good leadership skills

· ATLS and ACLS certification will be an added advantage





Section Head – Blood Bank Services

Job Summary

· Perform tests according to standard laboratory procedure and guidelines.

· Monitor turnaround time of results and manage referral specimens to other hospitals

· Responsible in all sections with the assistance of assigned Laboratory Technologist I

· Conduct competence evaluation test for Laboratory Technologist I

· Ensure maximum and cost-effective utilization of reagents and appropriate stocking of reagents and consumables through CARE 2000

· Participate in continuous medical education programmes of the department and regularly update the technologists with new and existing techniques

· Supervise the daily performance of laboratory technologists assigned to the section.

· Ensure compliances of all the daily quality assurance requirements in the sections

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Higher Diploma or BSCI in Medical laboratory sciences

· Registered and licensed by KMLTTB

· Minimum of Six (6) years working experience as a laboratory Technologist, four (4) years of which one must have working experience in Blood bank services.

· High degree of administrative capability and good leadership skills

· Ability to write and review SOPs

· In depth knowledge regarding hospital wide quality initiatives ISO 15189 and JCIA will be an added advantage.





Sonographer – Nyali OHC

(Re-advert)

Job Summary

The position reports directly to the Senior Resident Medical Officer at the Outreach Medical Centre with support from the Radiology Manager.

As part of a multidisciplinary team, the incumbent will be responsible for providing safe, efficient, high quality diagnostic imaging services through the use of modern imaging technology that includes digital X-ray machines, state of the art CT scanner, state of the art mammography unit, ultrasound machine and a state of the art MRI machine.

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Higher Diploma in Ultrasound

· Diploma in Medical Imaging Sciences

· Two (2) years working experience in similar position

· Registered and licensed by The Kenya Radiation Protection Board

· Exposure to hospital management systems and good computer skills are key essentials for the job.





Clinical Nurse (Theatre)

Job Summary: Responsible for promoting and maintaining high standards of professional nursing care by providing quality services with special focus on operations and surgeries to meet the needs of patients

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Diploma in Community health Nursing (KRCHN)

· Higher Diploma in Perioperative Nursing will be an added advantage

· At least two years of experience in perioperative nursing

· Certification in BLS or ACLS





Clinical Nurse (Renal)

Job Summary: Responsible for promoting and maintaining high standards of professional nursing care by providing quality services with special focus on Care of renal patients.

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Diploma in Community health Nursing (KRCHN)

· Higher Diploma in Renal Care from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya

· At least two years of experience in renal care nursing

· Certification in BLS or ACLS will be an added advantage





Clinical Nurse (ICU)

Job Summary: To promote high professional standards of nursing care which meet the needs of critically ill patients

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Diploma in Community health Nursing (KRCHN)

· Higher Diploma in Critical care Nursing will be an added advantage

· At least two years of experience in critical care nursing

· Certification in BLS or ACLS will be an added advantage

Application Procedure:

Candidates are invited to upload a CV and covering letter to recruitment.msa@akhskenya.org

Please indicate the position you are interested in on the subject line

Deadline of submitting application is on 18th September, 2018

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.