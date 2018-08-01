Massive and Urgent Recruitment by a Hospital in Kenya (51 Vacancies)

Our client a leading hospital based in Kisii County, Kisii Town is looking to hire the following positions; applicants must be in Kisii or its environs.

1. Catering Manager: Minimum degree in Hospitality management, Hotel and Catering management; 3 to 6 years’ experience inclusive of senior level.

2. Chief Accountant: Master’s or Degree in accounts and finance, CPA K a MUST; 5 years working experience in a reputable organization.

3. Clinical Nursing Team Leader: Masters/Bachelors of Science in Nursing, valid practicing license, Registration Certificate by Nursing Council; 4 years’ nursing clinical working experience from a reputable organization.

4. Credit Controller Officer: B.com of Commerce in Accounting, at least CPA 2; Certificate in credit management; 3 years’ working experience from a busy reputable organization.

5. Facilities and Estate Manager: Degree in Real Estate/ Land Economics or any business related field, EARB or ISK membership; 3 years working experience in real estate, 2 years in property management.

6. ICU Nurse / Critical Care Nurse: Bachelor’s degree/ diploma in Nursing, Registration certificate by the Nursing Council and valid license (KRCHN/KRN); at least 3 years’ clinical working experience from a reputable organization.

7. Medical Lab Technologist: Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Registration/ valid practicing certificate by KMLTTB; 5 years’ experience in similar position

8. Marketing Manager: Bachelor’s degree in Sales and Marketing or any business related field; 3 years’ working experience in sales and marketing department from a reputable organization.

9. Marketing Officer: Degree/ Diploma in sales and marketing or any business related field; at least 1 year working experience in a similar role from a busy reputable organization.

10. Medical Services Team Leader: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, Registered and licensed with the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board; at least 2 years’ post internship experience.

11. Patient Care Manager: Degree in Business Management or a related field; minimum of 3 years’ working in a managerial positioned gained from a reputable

organization/ experience working in a hospital industry.

12. Patient Care Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Nursing/ Social work, registered/licensed social worker; at least 2 years’ clinical working experience gained from a reputable organization.

13. Payables Accountant: Bachelor’s degree in accounts and finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications, CPAK membership; at least 3 years working experience in a reputable organization/ hospital industry.

14. Pharmaceutical Services Team Leader: Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Technology or its equivalent, certificate/ license from the Pharmacy and Poison board; 3 years’ working experience from a pharmaceutical department gained from a reputable organization/ hospital industry.

15. Procurement Manager: Degree/ diploma in supply and chain management, procurement or its equivalent, CIPS qualification; 5 years’ working experience in a similar role in the healthcare or medical devices and pharmaceutical industry.

16. Receivables Accountant: Bachelor’s degree in Accounts and Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 2 years working experience in similar role in a hospital industry.

17. Security Guard: At least KCSE certification (D+); 3 years’ job experience in similar role in a busy organization.

18. Security Manager: Minimum KCSE D plain, Degree in security management or any security related field; 3 years’ working experience in the grade of senior security and safety service warden in a reputable organization.

19. Surgical Nursing Team Leader: Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, BLS/ ACLS/PALS Certification, must be a registered nurse; 2 – 3 years’ working experience in a senior level from a hospital industry.

20. Accountant: Bachelor’s degree in Accounts or Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 3 years working in the finance and accounts department in a

reputable organization.

21. Anesthetist: Diploma/ degree in clinical medicine and surgery or clinical medicine and community health, higher diploma in Anesthesia, registration/license from the clinical officers’ council; at least 3 years’ experience in clinical medicine.

22. Assistant Radiographer: Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging Sciences, Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Mammography, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical imaging equipment or its equivalent from a recognized Institution, registered and licensed with the Radiation Protection Board; at least 3 years’ experience working in a hospital industry.

23. Cashier and Discharge Desk: Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in a business related field; at least 2 years’ experience in a similar position in a hospital industry.

24. Cleaner: Minimum KCSE Certificate; at least 1 year experience in a similar role.

25. Clinical Officer: Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health, Certificate of Registration from the Clinical Officers’

Council; at least 3 years’ experience in clinical medicine in a busy hospital industry.

26. Cook: Certificate or diploma in food production or relevant discipline; Minimum 1 year experience as a cook in the familiar industry.

27. Driver: KCSE Certificate, valid driving license; Minimum of 3 years driving experience

28. Dry Cleaner In-charge: Diploma/ Certificate in Laundry/ KCSE Certificate; at least 3 years’ working experience in a similar and busy environment.

29. Finance and Operations: Bachelor’s degree, MBA/MPA in Finance and Accounting CPA – K/ ACCA; Minimum of 5 years working as a finance manager in a

busy and reputable industry.

30. Hospital Head Chef: Diploma in Food Production/Medical/Food handler certificate; 3 years working experience as senior chef in a busy environment.

31. Hospital Laundry Staff: Diploma/ certificate in laundry, at least a KCSE certificate; 1 year experience in a busy industry

32. Housekeeping In Charge: At least KCSE Certificate; at least 1 year experience working in a similar role.

33. ICT Officer: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or relevant field from a recognized university/ Professional qualification in ICT (MSCE or MSCD or BBA);

Minimum 3 years’ experience is required.

34. Laboratory Technician: Diploma or certificate in laboratory technology from a recognized university; Minimum 3 years’ experience is required in the similar

position

35. Maternity Nurse: Degree or diploma in nursing from a recognized university/medical training college/ Should hold an active Nursing License from the local

Nursing Council; Minimum 2 years’ experience is required in the similar position and 1 year as a general nurse.

36. Medical Engineering: Bachelor’s degree in Medical Engineering from a recognized institution/ registration with a professional body (AMEK); Proven experience of at least 3 years at the level of Medical Engineering from a reputable hospital industry.

37. Medical Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Clinical medicine and surgery from a recognized institution/ possess a valid practicing license/ registration with a

professional body (KMDB); Proven experience of at least 5 years working in busy health facility.

38. Mortician: Specialized Training/Professional Qualifications Diploma in Morgue techniques Training in Morgue techniques/ KCSE Certificate; Minimum of 3 years working in a Morgue.

39. Nurse Aid: Certificate in nursing from reputable University or College; Minimum of 2 years working as a nursing aid in a busy health facility.

40. Nutritionist: Diploma in Community Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition or Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized training institution or any related field; Proven

experience of at least 2 years working in busy hospital.

41. Office Assistant: Diploma in hospitality management, office administration or any relevant field/ KCSE certificate; Minimum of 2 year working in busy

environment

42. Pharmaceutical Technologists: Diploma in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Technology or equivalent qualification approved by the pharmacy and poison from a recognized institution; At least 3 years’ experience working experience in a busy hospital.

43. Physiotherapist: Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy from recognized institution or medical college/ valid practicing license; At least 2 years’ experience working experience in a busy hospital.

44. Plumber: Trade Certificate level 1 or its equivalent from a recognized government institution/ KCSE Certificate; 2 years working experience.

45. Radiographer: Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging Sciences, Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Mammography, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical imaging equipment or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; 3 years’ working experience from a reputable health facility.

46. Records Officer: Diploma in Health records and information technology or any related field; at least 2 years’ experience working experience in a busy hospital.

47. Secretary: Diploma in Business Administration or management; Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar field in a busy industry.

48. Security In-Charge: At least a Diploma in Business/ Security related studies/Security related trainings; Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a busy industry.

49. Theatre Assistant/ Cleaner: Certificate or training in theatre technology/ KCSE Certificate; at least 1 year experience in a similar position from a recognized health facility.

50. Theatre Technician: Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Theatre Technology/Specialized training in theatre technology; at least 3 years’ experience in a similar

position from a recognized health facility.

51. Waiter / Cleaner: Diploma or certificate in food and beverage or relevant field from a recognized university/ KCSE Certificate; Minimum 1 year experience is required in the similar position.