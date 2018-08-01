Massive and Urgent Recruitment by a Hospital in Kenya (51 Vacancies)Jobs and Careers 10:14
Our client a leading hospital based in Kisii County, Kisii Town is looking to hire the following positions; applicants must be in Kisii or its environs.
1. Catering Manager: Minimum degree in Hospitality management, Hotel and Catering management; 3 to 6 years’ experience inclusive of senior level.
2. Chief Accountant: Master’s or Degree in accounts and finance, CPA K a MUST; 5 years working experience in a reputable organization.
3. Clinical Nursing Team Leader: Masters/Bachelors of Science in Nursing, valid practicing license, Registration Certificate by Nursing Council; 4 years’ nursing clinical working experience from a reputable organization.
4. Credit Controller Officer: B.com of Commerce in Accounting, at least CPA 2; Certificate in credit management; 3 years’ working experience from a busy reputable organization.
5. Facilities and Estate Manager: Degree in Real Estate/ Land Economics or any business related field, EARB or ISK membership; 3 years working experience in real estate, 2 years in property management.
6. ICU Nurse / Critical Care Nurse: Bachelor’s degree/ diploma in Nursing, Registration certificate by the Nursing Council and valid license (KRCHN/KRN); at least 3 years’ clinical working experience from a reputable organization.
7. Medical Lab Technologist: Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Registration/ valid practicing certificate by KMLTTB; 5 years’ experience in similar position
8. Marketing Manager: Bachelor’s degree in Sales and Marketing or any business related field; 3 years’ working experience in sales and marketing department from a reputable organization.
9. Marketing Officer: Degree/ Diploma in sales and marketing or any business related field; at least 1 year working experience in a similar role from a busy reputable organization.
10. Medical Services Team Leader: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, Registered and licensed with the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board; at least 2 years’ post internship experience.
11. Patient Care Manager: Degree in Business Management or a related field; minimum of 3 years’ working in a managerial positioned gained from a reputable
organization/ experience working in a hospital industry.
organization/ experience working in a hospital industry.
12. Patient Care Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Nursing/ Social work, registered/licensed social worker; at least 2 years’ clinical working experience gained from a reputable organization.
13. Payables Accountant: Bachelor’s degree in accounts and finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications, CPAK membership; at least 3 years working experience in a reputable organization/ hospital industry.
14. Pharmaceutical Services Team Leader: Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Technology or its equivalent, certificate/ license from the Pharmacy and Poison board; 3 years’ working experience from a pharmaceutical department gained from a reputable organization/ hospital industry.
15. Procurement Manager: Degree/ diploma in supply and chain management, procurement or its equivalent, CIPS qualification; 5 years’ working experience in a similar role in the healthcare or medical devices and pharmaceutical industry.
16. Receivables Accountant: Bachelor’s degree in Accounts and Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 2 years working experience in similar role in a hospital industry.
17. Security Guard: At least KCSE certification (D+); 3 years’ job experience in similar role in a busy organization.
18. Security Manager: Minimum KCSE D plain, Degree in security management or any security related field; 3 years’ working experience in the grade of senior security and safety service warden in a reputable organization.
19. Surgical Nursing Team Leader: Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, BLS/ ACLS/PALS Certification, must be a registered nurse; 2 – 3 years’ working experience in a senior level from a hospital industry.
20. Accountant: Bachelor’s degree in Accounts or Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 3 years working in the finance and accounts department in a
reputable organization.
reputable organization.
21. Anesthetist: Diploma/ degree in clinical medicine and surgery or clinical medicine and community health, higher diploma in Anesthesia, registration/license from the clinical officers’ council; at least 3 years’ experience in clinical medicine.
22. Assistant Radiographer: Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging Sciences, Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Mammography, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical imaging equipment or its equivalent from a recognized Institution, registered and licensed with the Radiation Protection Board; at least 3 years’ experience working in a hospital industry.
23. Cashier and Discharge Desk: Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in a business related field; at least 2 years’ experience in a similar position in a hospital industry.
24. Cleaner: Minimum KCSE Certificate; at least 1 year experience in a similar role.
25. Clinical Officer: Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health, Certificate of Registration from the Clinical Officers’
Council; at least 3 years’ experience in clinical medicine in a busy hospital industry.
Council; at least 3 years’ experience in clinical medicine in a busy hospital industry.
26. Cook: Certificate or diploma in food production or relevant discipline; Minimum 1 year experience as a cook in the familiar industry.
27. Driver: KCSE Certificate, valid driving license; Minimum of 3 years driving experience
28. Dry Cleaner In-charge: Diploma/ Certificate in Laundry/ KCSE Certificate; at least 3 years’ working experience in a similar and busy environment.
29. Finance and Operations: Bachelor’s degree, MBA/MPA in Finance and Accounting CPA – K/ ACCA; Minimum of 5 years working as a finance manager in a
busy and reputable industry.
busy and reputable industry.
30. Hospital Head Chef: Diploma in Food Production/Medical/Food handler certificate; 3 years working experience as senior chef in a busy environment.
31. Hospital Laundry Staff: Diploma/ certificate in laundry, at least a KCSE certificate; 1 year experience in a busy industry
32. Housekeeping In Charge: At least KCSE Certificate; at least 1 year experience working in a similar role.
33. ICT Officer: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or relevant field from a recognized university/ Professional qualification in ICT (MSCE or MSCD or BBA);
Minimum 3 years’ experience is required.
Minimum 3 years’ experience is required.
34. Laboratory Technician: Diploma or certificate in laboratory technology from a recognized university; Minimum 3 years’ experience is required in the similar
position
position
35. Maternity Nurse: Degree or diploma in nursing from a recognized university/medical training college/ Should hold an active Nursing License from the local
Nursing Council; Minimum 2 years’ experience is required in the similar position and 1 year as a general nurse.
Nursing Council; Minimum 2 years’ experience is required in the similar position and 1 year as a general nurse.
36. Medical Engineering: Bachelor’s degree in Medical Engineering from a recognized institution/ registration with a professional body (AMEK); Proven experience of at least 3 years at the level of Medical Engineering from a reputable hospital industry.
37. Medical Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Clinical medicine and surgery from a recognized institution/ possess a valid practicing license/ registration with a
professional body (KMDB); Proven experience of at least 5 years working in busy health facility.
professional body (KMDB); Proven experience of at least 5 years working in busy health facility.
38. Mortician: Specialized Training/Professional Qualifications Diploma in Morgue techniques Training in Morgue techniques/ KCSE Certificate; Minimum of 3 years working in a Morgue.
39. Nurse Aid: Certificate in nursing from reputable University or College; Minimum of 2 years working as a nursing aid in a busy health facility.
40. Nutritionist: Diploma in Community Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition or Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized training institution or any related field; Proven
experience of at least 2 years working in busy hospital.
experience of at least 2 years working in busy hospital.
41. Office Assistant: Diploma in hospitality management, office administration or any relevant field/ KCSE certificate; Minimum of 2 year working in busy
environment
environment
42. Pharmaceutical Technologists: Diploma in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Technology or equivalent qualification approved by the pharmacy and poison from a recognized institution; At least 3 years’ experience working experience in a busy hospital.
43. Physiotherapist: Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy from recognized institution or medical college/ valid practicing license; At least 2 years’ experience working experience in a busy hospital.
44. Plumber: Trade Certificate level 1 or its equivalent from a recognized government institution/ KCSE Certificate; 2 years working experience.
45. Radiographer: Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging Sciences, Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Mammography, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical imaging equipment or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; 3 years’ working experience from a reputable health facility.
46. Records Officer: Diploma in Health records and information technology or any related field; at least 2 years’ experience working experience in a busy hospital.
47. Secretary: Diploma in Business Administration or management; Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar field in a busy industry.
48. Security In-Charge: At least a Diploma in Business/ Security related studies/Security related trainings; Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a busy industry.
49. Theatre Assistant/ Cleaner: Certificate or training in theatre technology/ KCSE Certificate; at least 1 year experience in a similar position from a recognized health facility.
50. Theatre Technician: Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Theatre Technology/Specialized training in theatre technology; at least 3 years’ experience in a similar
position from a recognized health facility.
position from a recognized health facility.
51. Waiter / Cleaner: Diploma or certificate in food and beverage or relevant field from a recognized university/ KCSE Certificate; Minimum 1 year experience is required in the similar position.
Email your applications to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating your current salary and your expected salary and the position title as your subject line eg; “Security Guard” by or before 13th September 2018.