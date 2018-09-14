MARAGA mourns a Senior Judge killed in tragic crash - His Lancruiser V8 hit a canter (PHOTO)

Friday, September 14, 2018 - Chief Justice David Maraga has mourned the sudden death of Environment and Lands Court senior Judge, Samuel Ndungu Mukunya, who was killed in a road crash at Embassy area on Nyeri-Nyahururu Road.





The Judge died on the spot after the Landcruiser V8 he was driving lost control and hit a canter.





Confirming the accident, Nyeri Base Commander Casrais Mugo said:





"Both vehicles were extensively damaged. ”





“ He died while police were taking him to Nyeri County Referral Hospital. ”





“ He was alone. ”





“ We did not identify him immediately. ”





“ We learned this morning that he was a judge,"





In his condolence message, Maraga described the late Mukunya as a ‘personal friend’





"I have learnt with great sadness about the demise of Judge Samuel Mukunya of the Environment and Land Court through a tragic road accident this morning. ”





“ Judge Mukunya, a personal friend of many years, was an outstanding jurist. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Maraga posted on social media.





The late Mukunya joined the Judiciary in 2015 during the last recruitment of judges. He had served many years as a High Court advocate.





He was posted to the Bungoma Environment and Lands Court and had recently been moved to Kerugoya.





See below what remained of the White Lancruiser V8 after the accident.