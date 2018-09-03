MAPENZI TU! Sauti Sol’s BIEN killing men with jealousy after he shared this PHOTO with his SEXY girlfriend CHIKI (PHOTO)

Monday, September 03, 2018 - Sauti Sol lead singer Bien-Aimé Baraza and his sexy Nigerian girlfriend, Chiki Onukwe, are currently on vacation and they seem to be having quality time.





The love birds have been dating for close to five years and it is clear the flame is burning.





Chiki, who is known for her fitness shows, is turning a year old and Bien whisked her to a cool island somewhere in the Coast to spoil her.





He shared this photo of him and the fare lady on boat ride with a hilarious caption.





“ The guy in the back be like "This could be us but she likes the other bald dude's shirt." he wrote.





See the photo below and hilarious reactions.