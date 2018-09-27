Mapenzi Tu! Citizen TV’s Wahiga Mwaura and his sexy wife Joyce Omondi having good time in London (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 29, 2018-

Citizen TV news anchor Wahiga Mwaura and his sexy wife Joyce Omondi have been married for close to three years and it seems they are still madly in love.





Wahiga recently won the prestigious Komla Dumor BBC award and his lovely wife was by his side when he went receive the award in London.





The trip come at a perfect time as Joyce was also celebrating her birthday.





The gospel singer celebrated her husband with a message on social media and shared a loved up photo enjoying the sights and sounds of London.





She wrote: “ This far we have come with the Lord on our side, we sing He’s faithful for the Lord is Ebenezer! He’s Ebenezer, our God is Ebenezer, we sing He’s faithful for the Lord is Ebenezer!





Check out the photos below.



