Man narrates how loans messed up his friend, just like UHURU has messed Kenya - Please learn to live within your means (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News 05:47
Friday, September 21, 2018 - President Uhuru’s appetite for loans from China has landed the country between a rock and a hard place.
The country is in such a dire place that the President has resorted to overtaxing poor Kenyans to run the Government.
However, there are many Kenyans who are individually in a similar predicament as this guy narrates.
The bottom line is, learn to live within your means.
See this thread below.
Continue in the next page
Page 1 2