MAN narrates how a Kikuyu PROSTITUTE harassed him and stole his wallet during SEX ,” Poor boychild”

Tuesday, September 18, 2018- A man has narrated how he was harassed by a Kikuyu lady after he went to buy sex from her.

Kikuyu prostitutes are infamous for robbing their clients and harassing them during sex so that they can pay more.

Each body part has its price and you must pay for it.

This guy’s post narrating his nasty experience with the Kikuyu lady  will just make your day.

Read, Eh!Eh!


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

