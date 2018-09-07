Man dies after falling off balcony while fighting another man he busted having SEX with his wife in Umoja (PHOTOs).

Friday, September 7, 2018 - A man lost his life after he fell off from the balcony while fighting another man he found having sex with his wife at their rented flat in Nairobi’s Umoja estate.





Dickson Samba arrived announced late at night and found another man busy eating his wife’s “Nunu”.





A fierce fight between Dickson and his wife’s mpango wa kando ensued.





Dickson’s wife’s mpango wa kando pushed him over the rails of the balcony and he fell from the 4th floor, losing his life on the spot.





This leads to a public debate, what are you supposed to do if you meet a stranger having sex with your wife.





(a) Fight your partner





(b) Fight the stranger





(c) Kill them both





(d) Walk out of the relationship





(e) Kill your partner





(f) Kill the stranger





