MAN cries like a small kid after his jilted wife burnt his car to ashes, Ndoa zina maneno kweli(VIDEO).

, , , , , 05:27

Sunday, September 9, 2018-This man nearly went mad after his jilted wife burnt his car to ashes.

The jilted wife unleashed the madness after her husband asked for divorce.

He cried like a small kid while watching the car burn to ashes.

Check out this video and see how women can be evil at times.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 10 football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh400.

Sunday, September 09, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to UEFA Nations...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno