Mama Lucy Hospital now comes clean after it emerged that SONKO ‘stole’ coolers at the facility and installed them at Pumwani

Thursday September 20, 2018 -Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi has broken its silence on allegations that Governor Mike Sonko had dismantled cooler boxes to donate to Pumwani Maternity Hospital to be used as temporary storage for dead foetus at the facility.





This is after it emerged that Sonko that the coolers that were installed at Pumwani Hospital after the Governor’s expose on 12 dead bodies of infants stashed in cartons were uplifted from Mama Lucy.





However, Mama Lucy Hospital Superintendent Dr. Musa Mohammed dismissed the reports as untrue and mendacious.





Dr. Mohammed even took journalist around the morgue showing their coolers are intact.





Besides, the good doctor dismissed claims that they had transferred an infant's body to the embattled Pumwani Hospital as alleged by Pumwani doctors.





"I want to make a clarification, there is no way we can transfer a dead infant to another hospital when we have a 32 beds mortuary and all chambers are functional," the superintendent stated.



