Machakos Governor ALFRED MUTUA’s wife, LILLIAN , kills it in a booty short, Look at those thighs (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, September 25, 2018- Lillian Nganga, the wife of Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, almost broke the internet after she posted photos flaunting her nice assets in a booty short.
Mutua’s wife is one of the hottest County First ladies in the Country.
In these photos, she looks hotter than a college slay queen.
Her petite figure is on point.
Check out these photos.
