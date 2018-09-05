LUYHA man exchanges his wife with his friend after finding out he was secretly seducing her and then this happened, Aki WaLuhya!! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

- This man from Luyhaland has narrated how he exchanged wives with his friend after an agreement which was signed in a police post.





According to this man called Masengo, he found out that his friend, Patrick, was secretly seducing his wife.





Instead of ending their friendship, they decided to exchange their wives and signed an agreement in a police station.





However, trouble started after Patrick broke the agreement and said that he wants his wife back.





Apparently, Masengo’s wife ran away from Patrick home’s after several months and said that she wants to go back to her original husband.





But Masengo is not ready to return Patrick’s wife.





Luyhas are just funny.





Watch this story aired on West TV.



