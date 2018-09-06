LUOs flood streets chanting OBADO TUMIA CONDOM as pressure mounts to send him to Kamiti over SHARON OTIENO’s death (VIDEO)

Thursday September 6, 2018 - The death of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, has continued to spark emotions in the country with Migori County residents flooding the streets of Migori town accusing Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, of being behind the death.





Sharon, 26, was found killed inside Kodere Forest on Wednesday by men hired by Okoth Obado.





Okoth killed the girl after the girl threatened to expose him for impregnating her

The demonstrators urged the killer Governor t o use contraceptives in his philandering.





Melida Auma Otieno, mother to the slain student confirmed her daughter had a romantic relationship with the Governor which was ridden with empty promises.





Here is the video of Migori County residents demonstrating demanding the arrest of Okoth over Sharon’s murder.



