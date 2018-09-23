Luo singer MUSA JAKADALLA shares the current sorry state of CONJESTINA ACHIENG, We neglected our hero (PHOTO).

Monday, September 23, 2018 - A few years ago, Conjestina Achieng, was among the most promising female boxers in Africa.





She had the potential of breaking into the international market but her current sorry state is worrying.





Popular Luo singer, Musa Jakadalla, shared the latest photo of Conjestina Achieng and there’s nothing to smile about.





The former A-list boxer is suffering in the village after falling sick.





We neglected our hero.





Check out this photo.