Lord Jesus! See a toilet that cost Ksh 1 Million in Nyeri, this is a joke(PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 19, 2018-The embezzlement of public funds in Kenya has become too much.

Politicians are looking for every chance to steal public money and fatten their bank accounts.

This toilet in Tetu, Nyeri County, was constructed using Ksh 1 Million, money embezzled from CDF kitty.

There’s no way such a toilet can cost Ksh 1 Million.
Hii ni ukora tupu.

See photos.




