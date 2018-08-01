Lord Jesus! See the lavish party that this Governor threw, guys, this is not a Hollywood movie, watch VIDEO and weep.

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - County Governments have been turned into looting centres by greedy Governors.

Governors have been looting billion of shillings allocated for development and living lavish lifestyles that we see in Hollywood movies.

City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has shared a video of an unidentified Governor who was throwing a party where all types of beer were flowing freely.

It’s like they were in a brewing factory.

The Governor is eating life with a big spoon and looting mercilessly.

Just check out this video and weep for your Country.

