Lobby calls for resignation of Migori Governor OKOTH OBADO for killing SHARON OTIENO! He has no moral authority to be Governor

Sunday September 23, 2018 - International Centre for Policy and Conflict (ICPC) Executive Director, Ndungu Wainaina, has called for the resignation of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, after he was linked to the killing of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





In a statement to Kenyans on Saturday, Ndungu said the County chief has failed to respect the values and principles of the Constitution.





Ndungu said Mr Obado lacks character and integrity as demonstrated by the various allegations currently surrounding him.





“Governor Obado must fully understand that the conduct of state officers in private and public is very central in determining whether they have the required integrity and suitability to hold office,” said Ndungu.





“In any case, when your conduct leads you to reasonable suspicion from a law enforcement agency to prefer a charge to be drawn against you, your integrity is called to question. This is the situation of Governor Okoth Obado. He must resign,"Ndungu added.





Governor Obado was arrested on Friday and will be charged on Monday with the murder of Sharon Otieno.





His lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, confirmed the charges saying the Governor will spend the weekend in police custody.



