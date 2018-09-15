List of shame as names of MPs who betrayed Kenyans and passed UHURU’s tax proposals is leaked - Shame on you for forcing this in us!

06:21


Friday September 21, 2018 - Turkana South MP, John Lomenen, has accused the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and the Parliamentary leadership of driving the country to ruin by ensuring the tax proposals by President Uhuru Kenyatta were passed.

Lomenen named National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, his Minority counterpart, John Mbadi and Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, among those in the list of shame.

“I want to tell Kenyans that the people who have sent you to the grave are (Speaker Justin) Muturi, (Aden) Duale, (John) Mbadi, Junet (Mohammed), and all the chairpersons of the committees who were given money the other day and have now burdened Kenyans,” said Lomenen.

This comes even as the renegade MPs plan to impeach Muturi for showing the punitive tax down the throats of poor Kenyans.

Kenyan DAILY POST
