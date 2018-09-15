Lipia NUNU! PROSTITUTE humiliates a man in the streets in broad daylight after he refused to pay her after SEX (VIDEO).

, 16:14

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - A prostitute went berserk after a man smashed her goodies and refused to pay.

The infuriated prostitute started wrestling the man in broad-daylight as everyone watched.

At some point, she overpowered the man and tried to undress him.

This should be a lesson to men who are fond of sleeping with prostitutes and refusing to pay.

Ukikula nunu lipia brathe.

Check out this video of the drama that ensued between the prostitute and the man.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Wolverhampton and 15 games played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 21, 2018 -  Following a tough start to the season, Manchester United have got themselves back on track in the Premier Le...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno