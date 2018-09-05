Like mother like son! DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU’s son, TIMOTHY, is a thief like his mother - See what he did at the collapsed Imperial Bank

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has linked Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s son, Timothy Mutunga, to corruption related offences facing her mother.





Last week, Mwilu was arrested over gross abuse of office, conning of bank security as well as using forged papers to evade taxes.





She was also linked to the collapse of Imperial Bank in 2015.





According to a top detective working at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, Mwilu intervened to have her son employed at the Imperial Bank so that he can help her take free loans from the bank.





The detective said Mwilu’s son worked at Imperial Bank and was used to liaise communication between the bank and the DCJ (at the time a Court of Appeal judge).





Timothy has worked as a Quality Assurance Officer at Imperial Bank since 2015 when he was employed under mysterious circumstances.





The officer also revealed that they have made other shocking revelations about Mwilu’s bank accounts and they will reveal to Kenyans when the case begins hearing.



