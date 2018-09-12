Liberian President GEORGE WEAH , 51, makes surprise return to football –see him in action in a friendly against Nigeria (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 12, 2018- Liberia President George Weah made a surprise return to football as played in an international friendly for his country on Tuesday - at the age of 51. 

Weah, the first African footballer to win FIFA's World Player of the Year award, featured for 79 minutes of a 2-1 home defeat by Nigeria in Monrovia.

Liberia arranged the friendly to retire their number 14 shirt, worn by Weah at his playing peak. 

Weah, who was sworn in as president in January, received a standing ovation when  he was substituted.

Nigeria fielded a strong team, including Leicester City duo,  Wilfred Ndidi  and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Check out this video.


