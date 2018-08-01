Leave SPONSORS alone if you don’t want to die like the innocent SHARON OTIENO – GLADYS WANGA tells Kenyan Slay Queens

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - Homa Bay County Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, as urged slay queens to avoid getting into relationships with married men with money (sponsors) since it is like sitting on a time bomb.





Speaking on Wednesday after a University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, was found killed at Kodero forest by men believed to have been sent by her sponsor who happens to be Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, Wanga said girls should accept their humble backgrounds and focus on education rather than 'sponsors'.





“Our girls...this must be a lesson to you...it doesn't matter where you come from but be contented with what you have and focus...leave alone the sponsors and focus," Wanga said.





The ODM elected women rep also asked DCI boss, George Kinoti, to quickly investigate the matter.





"It is a very sad morning, this act must be condemned.”





“This is the true test for the DCI because it’s alleged that the high and mighty are involved," Wanga said.





"It does not matter who you are, nobody deserves to take a life ...we want the real person behind this matter arrested and charged with the murder of Sharon." Wanga added.



