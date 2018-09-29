Late MONICA’s father knows his daughter engaged in criminal activities, See how he was caught flat footed lying.

Saturday, September 29, 2018

-The controversial flashy lifestyle and immense wealth of late Monica Kimani, wh0 was killed at her apartment in Kilimani, has been questioned.





At 28, she owned several properties in Nairobi and its environs.





She acquired immense wealth within a short time, which has been questioned and no clear answer is being given on what exactly she did for a living.





Monica’s parents say that she has been running family businesses in South Sudan but they have not disclosed which type of businesses.





Monica’s father, Bishop Paul Ngarama, who claimed that he has forgiven his killers, was caught red handed lying to the media.





Bishop Ngarama denied that he has met Jowi before but we understand that Monica once went to introduce Jowi to her parents when they were dating.





Monica’s father also lied that his daughter’s fiance, Yassir Mohammed, a Sudanese national, was in the Country to attend her burial.





Infact, he said that Yassir flew to the Country the moment he learnt of the cold blood murder.





However, it has been established that Yassir was not present at the requiem mass and he didn’t attend the burial.





Yassir is the alleged fiance that Monica was flying to meet in Dubai for a vacation.





It’s also suspicious why Monica’s father was in a hurry to bury his daughter and forgiving his killers even as police work round the clock to solve the cold blood murder.





The family say that Monica is a former student of Kenya Polytechnic, now known as Technical University of Kenya(TUK), but there are no records to show that she schooled there.





The late Monica has been linked to money laundering and an affair with a Senior Government staff in South Sudan who is 70 years old.



