LADY posts hotel PHOTOs and brags having a one night stand with married Nigerian actor, Mr. IBU

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - A lady has stunned the internet after she narrated how she had a one night stand with popular Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu, and posted hotel photos.





The lady narrated her experience with the popular actor through facebook and praised him for being good in bed.





According to the young lady, sex with Mr Ibu left her on top of the world.





She then made fun of his pot-belly claiming that she didn’t care much about Ibu’s huge belly because she walked home smiling to the bank.

See photos in the next page.



