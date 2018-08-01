LADIES, you are beautiful just the way you were born - Don’t try this madness!! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - There is an emerging trend of women getting butt enlargement procedures to please their boyfriends or to feel beautiful.

These are mostly ladies with low self esteem who feel they are inadequate because they don’t have a big behind or a big chest.

Some have died in their quest to achieve the perfect body.

These video shows a lady receiving shots in her bum to make it bigger and it’s just heartbreaking.

Ladies you are beautiful the way you are created. Don’t do anything to your body that you will regret later.

Watch the video below.

