LADIES like SHARON who are having SEX with sponsors, Here are 8 rules you must follow if you don’t want to die.

, , , 09:36


Thursday, September 6, 2018 - Young ladies these days are having sex with sponsors in exchange for money and other favours.

They don’t care whether the men they are having sex with are old enough to be their fathers.

They are only interested in money.

As the people’s watchmen, we give slay queens 8 rules that they must follow if they want to stay safe.

Take it or leave it.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Germany v France UEFA Nations League clash - Make good money here today.

Thursday, September 06, 2018 -  The inaugural   UEFA Nations League starts today in style with a mouth watering clash between the current ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno